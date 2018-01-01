One Killed, Three Injured as Protester Opens Fire on Police in Iran - Reports

A shooting has allegedly occurred during a rally in the Iranian city of Najafabad, as the protests against poverty and unemployment in Iran have entered the fifth day.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One of the protesters participating in anti-government unrest in Iran has opened fire against police officers in the country's Najafabad city, leaving one person killed and wounding three others, local media reported on Monday.

The protester used a sporting gun during the incident, the IRIB TV channel reported on its Telegram messenger account.

One police officer has been shot dead during protests in Iran's Najafabad and three have been wounded, a police spokesman says https://t.co/EEl0LpUGpM pic.twitter.com/aDdPLwSpw4 — TRT World (@trtworld) 1 января 2018 г.

​Several major cities in Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, and Rasht, were first hit by protests on December 28, 2017. Since then, people have repeatedly taken to the streets to protest against unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living.