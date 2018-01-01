Register
01 January 2018
    Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot Iranian police, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017

    12 People Reportedly Killed in Iran Amid Nationwide Protests

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    9510

    Mass demonstrations have gripped Iran since last Thursday, with thousands of people taking to the streets in a number of cities to protest against poverty and unemployment.

    Iranian state TV reported on Monday that 12 people had died during the protests in the country, with ten of them being killed in clashes on Sunday night. It was not specified in which part of the country the deaths had occurred.

    "Some armed protesters tried to take over some police stations and military bases but faced serious resistance from security forces," the report said, as quoted by AP, adding that all the attacks by protesters had been repelled by the state security forces.

    The news comes shortly after Iranian lawmaker Hedayatollah Khademi said, as quoted by ILNA news agency, that the death toll in the protests had reached four. He said that two people were killed on Sunday night in the southwestern town of Izeh.

    The first two deaths occurred on Saturday night in the west of the country, according to AP.

    READ MORE: Iranian Protests: The Story So Far

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani delivered a speech on Sunday evening in an attempt to ease tensions in the country. He stressed that people have the right to express their discontent with the authorities, but called for calm and restraint.

    Also on Sunday, US President Donald Trump commented on the rallies, saying that Iranians are "finally getting wise" and adding that Washington is set to watch the human rights violations by Tehran.

    The videos showing clashes in the streets and alleged attacks on the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of Iran's national armed forces, have appeared on the internet.

    The protests reportedly began in the northeastern city of Mashhad, with people starting to rally against the surge in food and fuel prices. So far, reports suggest that over 50 people had been arrested.

