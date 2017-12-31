Register
31 December 2017
    President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani

    Peaceful Protests Constitutional Right of Iranians - President Rouhani

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Protests and criticism, not involving violence, are the constitutional rights of the Iranians, the country's President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.

    Since Thursday, Iran has been rocked by the largest protests over the past years. Thousands have been protesting across Iran against poverty and unemployment. The protesters have been chanting slogans, criticizing Rouhani and Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Earlier in the day, Tehran's mayor Mohammad Ali Najafi said that traffic in some part of the city had been disrupted due to the rallies, adding that some municipal properties, including a number of bus stations, suffered damages during the protests.

    "Protest, criticism constitutional rights of people… Criticism different from violence, inflicting damage on public properties," Rouhani said as quoted by Iranian Press TV broadcaster in the outlet's Twitter post.

    The protests have been suppressed in Iran's second most populous city of Mashhad by the authorities who used tear gas against the demonstrators.

    Iranian protesters chant slogans at a rally in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iran Offers US 'No Credit for Deceitful Remarks' After its Support of Protests
    Earlier on Sunday, authorities of the country's western Lorestan province confirmed that two people had died during the protests in the province. The local authorities added, however, that the security forces had not opened fire at protesters.

    READ MORE: Iranian Protests: The Story So Far

    Officials from several countries, including UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, have expressed concerns over the rallies in Iran, calling on the country's authorities to ensure the citizens' right to peaceful demonstration.

