Trump on Iranian Protests: 'Looks Like They Will Not Take It Any Longer'

On Thursday, thousands of Iranians across the country took to the streets to protest against unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living, as well as policies of President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Reaction From the US

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the protests in Iran showed citizens' disagreement with Tehran's funding of terrorism, adding that the US is "watching very closely for human rights violations."

Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

Reaction From the UK

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he was watching protests in Iran with concern and called for ensuring the right to peaceful demonstration.

Watching events in Iran with concern. Vital that citizens should have the right to demonstrate peacefully. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 31, 2017

As of now, police arrested 52 people for holding an unauthorized rally in the northeastern city of Mashhad and for the destruction of the state property, while two people died during protests in the western city of Doroud.