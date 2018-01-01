Iranian Minister Calls Restrictions on Social Networks' Use Temporary Step

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The restricted access to social networks in Iran amid ongoing protests against the government's economic and social policy is a temporary measure, Iranian Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said Monday.

On Sunday, media reported that Tehran had temporarily restricted access to social media apps Instagram and Telegram, used by activists to exchange messages about the rallies.

"The rumors about the permanent closure of the social networks do not correspond to the reality. It seems that they seek to create social discontent and pessimism," the minister wrote on his Twitter account.

Several major cities in Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan and Rasht, have been engulfed by protests since December 28, 2017. The people have taken to the streets to protest against unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living, as well as policies of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. According to media reports, the number of people killed in protests in the country has grown to 12.