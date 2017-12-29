'IPhone Batteries' Apology Rattles Twitter Audience

Apple's attempts to reach out to the public after being busted deliberately slowing down its older model smartphones has apparently resulted in limited success at best, as people used Twitter to give the company a piece of their mind.

Shortly after admitting that the company had deliberately slowed down older iPhones in order to compensate for degrading batteries, Apple issued an apology letter to its customers.

The tech giant claimed that “there's been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue” and promised to decrease the out-of-warranty cost of replacing iPhone 6 batteries.

A great number of people on Twitter, however, were not amused by this PR move.

@AppleSupport not at all impressed that I bit the bullet and replaced my phone battery a few days before this apology and $29 battery offer. I’m traveling internationally with small children and my phone was shutting down on me almost hourly. 😡 #Apple #appleslowdown #iPhone — Ma Dai (@carrieitly) 29 декабря 2017 г.

This is ongoing drama. Now Apple just put out "an apology"??? Lol explain this to me! I tried to tell y'all, the "slow down" of these phones are unnecessary and clearly evident. I just replaced my battery MONTHS AGO. At a certain time of night, your iPhone will operate so slow… — Leonis Prieus (@leopreo) 29 декабря 2017 г.

Apple busting out that informal apology in light of being caught slowing down their phones' performance.

"apple is your friend. apple would never hurt you. apple knows how gullible you are. apple will do it again and apple will get away with it." pic.twitter.com/vYe1RZk2UG — SteeScribbles (@SteeScribbles) 29 декабря 2017 г.

Chalky? Floury? #Apple’s iPhone battery explanation and apology tastes like an irradiated apple — Yield 101 (@Yield101) 29 декабря 2017 г.

To Apple: Apology not accepted. Someone, please investigate human rights violators @Apple — Jeffrey La Berdia (@JeffreyLaBerdia) 29 декабря 2017 г.

Some of them pointed out that the apology itself rings hollow because Apple issued it only after the company already had to admit its wrongdoing.

Not sure why everyone is going gaga over Apple's apology. The company revealed everything after it was caught. Not something it disclosed publicly on its own. — Rajesh (@ePandu) 29 декабря 2017 г.

Others remarked that they would like something more substantial as compensation rather than a simple apology.

We do not want an apology from @Apple, we rather want @Apple to release an update patch to remove any issues introduced as part of OS update. — Gopal (@DGSoni) 29 декабря 2017 г.