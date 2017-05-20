All Votes Counted: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani Re-Elected for Second Term

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 40 million people voted in Friday’s presidential election, with a total of 56 million in Iran being eligible to vote. A turnout of roughly 70 percent led authorities to extend voting time by several hours until midnight.

Besides Rouhani, three candidates run for presidency, namely, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, former Vice President Mostafa Hashemi-Taba, and head of the Islamic Coalition Party’s Central Council Mostafa Aqa-Mirsalim.