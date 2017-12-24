400 Terrorist Attacks Prevented in Israel in 2017 - Security Agency Director

"It must be noted that the number of terrorist attacks has decreased this year compared to 2016, while the number of prevented attacks has increased. This year we have prevented 400 attacks, including 13 suicide bombings," Argaman said at the meeting of the parliamentary foreign affairs and defense committee.
Head of #Israel's Shin Bet Nadav Agarman said security agency has thwarted 400 significant attacks (including suicide attacks & kidnappings) and another 1,100 potential smaller lone-wolf attacks this year— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) 24 декабря 2017 г.
Argaman noted that the number of attacks by so-called lone wolves also decreased this year, falling from 108 attacks to 54.
READ MORE: Third Palestinian Woman Arrested for Slapping Israeli Soldier (VIDEO)
He added that the security situation though remained rather complicated, in particular in the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank.
The majority of the attacks have been carried out in Judea and Samaria Area, 53 attacks, another 29 attacks occurred in Jerusalem, while only one attack was recorded in the Gaza Strip.
All comments
Show new comments (0)