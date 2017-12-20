Third Palestinian Woman Arrested for Slapping Israeli Soldier (VIDEO)

A viral video has been filmed amid protests against US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel which have been going on for 2 weeks.

Israeli forces arrested a third Palestinian woman, Nour Naji Tamimi, on Wednesday after she along with two other members of her family were involved in clashes with several soldiers. Nour’s relatives were taken into custody a day earlier. The incident is believed to have taken place next to the house of one of the girls, Ahed Tamimi, a well-known anti-Israel occupation activist, in the Palestinian village of Nabi Saleh in the West Bank.

The scene was shot last Friday and showed two Palestinian women approaching the soldiers, kicking and slapping them. The third woman, who appeared to be the mother of one of the girls, seemed to try to halt the soldiers from responding to the girls’ attacks. Despite the affront, the armed men did not yield to the provocations and moved backwards instead.

The Israeli army has confirmed the arrests. Tel Aviv has accused the Palestinians of inciting violence and deliberately provoking soldiers to respond to their actions. Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennet commented on the matter by saying that those women “should finish their lives in prison.”

Palestinians have been urging support for the arrested women, arguing that it was the people’s right to defend their home and resist military occupation.

