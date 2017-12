Two different 'Santas' made appearance in the troubled West Bank amid the unrest sparked by US President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The first 'Santa' was seeing burning a portrait of US president and slinging rocks at Israeli security forces during a protest rally. His 'Christmas cheer' however was quickly depleted as he apparently sustained a leg injury and had to beat a hasty retreat.

The second 'Santa' however adopted a more traditional approach, riding a camel around Jerusalem and bringing gifts to city residents.