Palestine Officially Requests to Hold UNGA Session on Jerusalem Status

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Palestine has officially requested to hold a special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the status of Jerusalem, the meeting will take place this week.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, and several Arab countries' officials have met with UNGA President Miroslav Lajcak after the United States vetoed a draft resolution in the UN Security Council that rejected US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

A draft resolution, which is, according to Mansour, similar to the one vetoed by Washington, will be submitted to the UNGA for consideration.

The United States has rejected the Egypt-drafted proposal, opposing the country's decision on Jerusalem status, despite all 14 other UN Security Council members supporting it, with American envoy to UN Nikky Haley calling the document "an insult."

As Haley explained, despite this veto, the US "hand remains extended to both parties" of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Meanwhile, the US position on Israel has triggered massive protests among Muslim communities around the world, as well as prompted the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an emergency summit in Istanbul.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict over borders and sovereignty dates back to 1967 when Israel seized Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six Day War and declared the city its capital. However, the international community does not recognize this annexation, calling the dispute one of the key obstacles on the path to peace in the region.