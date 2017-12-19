Register
19 December 2017
    Trump Announces New Cold War

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Cindy Sheehan, anti-war activist whose son Casey was killed during the Iraq War; by Patrick Lawrence, the author of Time No Longer: Americans After the American Century and a columnist at The Nation; and by Greg Mello, the Exec Director of the Los Alamos Study Group.

    President Trump outlined his foreign policy vision that includes an increasingly adversarial view of Russia and China, a tougher focus on what he calls "rogue states," and increased counter terrorism operations.

    The United Nations Security Council is considering a draft resolution that would render Donald Trump's decision to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem "null and void". Palestine's ambassador to the UK, Manuel Hassassian, joins the show.

    The Organization of American States has called for a new election in Honduras, as that country's incumbent president appears to have stolen the race from a popular opposition candidate. Jeanette Charles, who has worked as the Honduras Program Liaison and Southwest Regional director of the solidarity organization Witness for Peace, joins Brian and John.

    A conservative billionaire and former president has won Chile's presidential election runoff. The election is a clear move to the right for a country which is currently led by the center-left alliance. Karla Martin, who was an organizer in the student movement while she was attending the University of Chile, joins the show.

    President Trump said yesterday that he was not considering firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Dan Kovalik, a labor lawyer and author of 'The Plot to Scapegoat Russia' joins the show.

    The United Nations mandate for Libya's Government of National Accord expired yesterday, casting doubt on the immediate future of the country's coalition government. International human rights lawyer Christopher Black discusses the ongoing turbulence in Libya along with Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

