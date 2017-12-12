Register
11:28 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks to dozens of Syrian diplomats, in Damascus, Syria (File)

    White House Ready to Accept Assad’s Rule in Syria - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Syrian Presidency Facebook
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    211

    The recent Daesh defeat in Syria and government gaining control over the majority of territories previously seized by opposition or militants, has reportedly prompted the US change in attitude toward Assad.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump's administration is prepared to accept the continuation of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s rule until the country's next presidential election, set for 2021, The New Yorker newspaper reported, citing unnamed US and EU officials, explaining that depending on the results of the next US presidential election in 2020, Assad might still be in power, when Trump leaves office.

    Such a stance contradicts Washington's previous statements, which have supported the Syrian opposition, prompting Assad to step down as part of Syria’s crisis settlement. However, due to the latest developments in the region, the defeat of the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) in Syria, has again put the original Syrian civil war in the spotlight.

    After over six years of the conflict, Damascus has regained control over the majority of territories previously seized by opposition or militants and the opposition, quite the opposite, has found itself in a weaker position, as it has split into various factions with no new leadership emerging since 2011.

    The outlet also noted, that in the peace process, the United States had been marginalized by Russia, Iran, and Turkey, which have also initiated Syrian settlement negotiations, thus driving Washington to change its course.

    Taking into consideration political and military realities, US officials have decided that transition of political power in Syria will depend on elections in the country, held under the auspices of the UN. Nevertheless, in Syria, devastated by the civil war, holding such a vote would be a challenge, according to diplomats, cited by the outlet. Also, new and credible opposition will need time to emerge.

    Syrian Civil War: Geneva and Astana Talks

    The eighth round of the talks in Geneva resumed on Monday. On the same day, the Syrian government delegation returned to Geneva after refusing to participate in last week’s talks due to the opposition’s call for Assad to leave.

    READ MORE: Syrian Opposition Favor Farouk Sharaa as Future Transitional Government Head

    The principal stumbling block for all the Syrian sides to settle the conflict is the formation of a transitional governing body in Syria, because the opposing powers have polar opposite views on the potential role of current President Bashar Assad in it. The opposition insists Assad "must go" at the very beginning of the transitional period, while the government cannot accept this and calls it a precondition for direct talks. 

    The civil war has been raging in Syria since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through intra-Syrian talks in Geneva and reconciliation negotiations in Astana.

    Tags:
    opposition forces, Geneva-7, Astana talks on Syria, Daesh, Bashar al-Assad, Iran, Turkey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok