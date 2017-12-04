Register
05:33 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Damascus, Syria

    Syrian Minister to Sputnik: Nation's Industry on Intensive Path to Recovery

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    180

    As the Syrian Army and its allies are getting closer to the complete defeat of terrorism, bringing peace to the war-ravaged country, the economic restoration of Syria is crucial. The reconstruction of infrastructure and production facilities are underway in Syria and is likely to involve broader international efforts after the war is over.

    The majority of plants and factories in Syria have resumed operations as most parts of the country have been liberated from terrorists, Industry Minister Ahmed al Hamu told Sputnik Arabic.

    "Recently, a fertilizer plant in the province of Homs resumed production, after being shut down for two years. Its current daily capacity is 350 tons of superphosphate and is expected to be increased by 25 percent," al Hamu said.

    READ MORE: As Syrian Army Cements Victory, Foreign Investors Seek Role in Post-War Economy

    According to the minister, the timing was right for the plant in Homs to resume operations as the new sowing season is coming.

    "Its production capacity will be increased within a month," he said.

    The minister also said that it was possible to restart the fertilizer plant only after supply of primary materials had been established, which required comprehensive preliminary efforts, including establishing coordination with factories from related industries.

    Al Hamu also praised the people working at the factory, who returned to work despite the difficulties of wartime.

    The ongoing Syrian conflict that broke out in 2011 has caused the breakdown of the country’s social and economic systems and devastated the infrastructure.

    READ MORE: What Role Can China Play in Post-War Economic Reconstruction of Syria?

    In July, a report by the World Bank calculated that the conflict has caused Syria to lose some $226 billion in GDP. According to other estimates, the country's economy has lost over $300 billion.

    Syrians walk through the Ruqban refugee camp in Jordan's northeast border with Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Abu Adel
    Russia Should Be Ready to Contribute to Syrian Economy Restoration - Lawmaker
    The economic restoration of Syria is one the key problems now, especially taking into account the fact that the conflict is nearing its end. Apparently, the post-war economic reconstruction of Syria would include international efforts. Last year, President Bashar Assad said that the priority in the process would be given to companies of friendly countries, such as Russia, Iran and China.

    Syria is also attracting the interest of private investors from different parts of the world. In August, the Damascus International Fair was relaunched and attracted over 2,000 delegates from different countries, including potential investors.

    Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups, including Daesh and al-Nusra Front. The international community, including Russia, has taken a number of steps aimed to settle the crisis, including via talks in Geneva and Astana.

    Syria in facts and figures
    © Sputnik/
    Syria in facts and figures

    Related:

    As Syrian Army Cements Victory, Foreign Investors Seek Role in Post-War Economy
    Syria Hopes Economic Cooperation With Russia to Match Political Partnership
    Relaunch of Damascus Fair Marks Start of Syria's Economic Recovery – Minister
    Tags:
    military conflict, economy, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Warmongers
    Playing Soldiers
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok