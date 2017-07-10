Syrian Conflict Causing More Damage to Economy Than Infrastructure - World Bank

© AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN US Strikes on Syrian Army 'Intentional, Aimed at Extending the Conflict'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The conflict in Syria has caused the breakdown of social and economic systems and damaged the country to more than the devastated infrastructure, the World Bank said in a report on Monday.

"A key finding of the report is that the breakdown of the systems that organize both the economy and society, along with the trust that binds people together, has had a greater economic impact than the destruction of physical infrastructure," the World Bank stated.

The report also noted that the longer the conflict in Syria continues, the more difficult will be to make recovery and reconstruction.

Approximately 538,000 jobs were destroyed annually in the first five years of the conflict, and young people are facing a 78-percent unemployment rate, the report added.

The report also calculated that the conflict has caused Syria to lose $226 billion in GDP.