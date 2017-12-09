Register
13:32 GMT +309 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump holds a rally in Pensacola, Florida, US December 8, 2017

    Trump Believes Obama's Hesitation on Syria Led to Russian, Iranian Engagement

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    World
    Get short URL
    301

    Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Syrian forces have completely defeated Daesh on both banks of the Euphrates river in Syria.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump believes that Russia and Iran have been engaged in the Syrian crisis because of former US President Barack Obama's lack of determination.

    "He [Obama] said 'you never going to do it, don't ever violate the 'red line'. They have violated the red line, he did nothing, so Russia went in and Iran went in," Trump said at a rally in US state of Florida.

    Obama's "red line" back in 2012 was a threat to use force against Damascus if it uses chemical weapons against the population, a claim repeatedly denied by the Syrian government. Washington from that moment has never engaged directly in the conflict and the Obama administration agreed upon Russia's proposal to resolve the issue peacefully by ensuring that Damascus destroyed all the chemical weapons it had.

    Comparing with Obama's policy regarding Syria, Trump noted that his administration was more decisive and provided the example of the US response to the chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun, the Idlib province, on April 4, which killed 80 people. Reacting to the incident, Washington, which had not presented any proof of chemical weapon use by Damascus it had immediately blamed for the attack, launched 59 cruise missiles at the Syrian governmental military airfield in Ash Sha'irat on April 7.

    READ MORE: Moscow Slams Claims That Sarin Used in Idlib Was of 'Syrian Origin'

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria. U.S
    © AP Photo/ APTV
    US Syria Policy Is 'Simply to Complicate Peace-Building' – Former UK Ambassador
    Russian forces have been supporting the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad at Damascus' request in their fight against terrorist groups since 2015. On December 6, Putin announced that Daesh had been completely defeated on both banks of Euphrates River in Syria, while Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that the Arab Republic was fully freed from Daesh as the remaining terrorists had been defeated in Deir ez-Zor.

    On Conflicts With NATO Member-States

    "I said you gotta pay… and I took a hit from the press, they said 'Donald Trump was rude to our allies.' Well, they are rude to us, when they don't pay. So, we have a nation that does not pay, then a nation gets frisky with whoever, Russia, [for example]… the nation gets aggressive, we end up in World War III for somebody that does not even pay," Trump said at the rally.

    The issue of NATO’s funding has been raised repeatedly by Trump’s administration, which stressed that all the alliance's members should respect their NATO budget responsibilities. According to the NATO 2014 Wales Summit Declaration, the alliance member states should pursue the target of spending 2 percent of their GDP to funding NATO within a decade. At the moment, only five countries — Estonia, Greece, Poland, the United States and the United Kingdom — have met the standards.

    READ MORE: NATO Cyberdrills Kick Off in Estonia — Press Service

    NATO has been boosting its presence in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014, citing Russia's alleged interference in the conflict as a justification for the move. Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in the crisis, saying NATO's actions have a destabilizing character.

    On Sanctions Against North Korea

    US President Donald Trump said he was not sure whether the sanctions against Pyongyang could solve the North Korean nuclear crisis.

    "We gotta give it a shot. You know, we'll see. Who knows? I'll just tell you, folks, you are in good hands. That's all I can say," Trump said.

    Previously, Trump has hinted at a possible military option with regard to North Korea, however, his administration officials, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Pentagon chief James Mattis, have emphasized that Washington still counted on diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

    In late November, Pyongyang launched yet another ballistic missile, the Hwasong-15 ICBM, capable of reaching targets throughout the United States, after Trump designated the Asian nation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

    Related:

    Journalist: US Media Fret Over Libyan Slave Markets, Ignore NATO’s Culpability
    NATO Cyberdrills Kick Off in Estonia - Press Service
    Editor Explains How NATO, EU Benefit From Silencing Russian Media
    Tags:
    NATO, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Iran, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 2-8)
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok