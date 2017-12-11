Israeli Army Attacks Hamas Positions After 'Rockets Launched From Gaza'

While Hamas has declared an "intifada" following US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, the IDF has targeted the militants' positions in the Gaza Strip several times over the weekend.

The Israel Defense Forces have announced its massive attack targeting Hamas positons in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, the strikes came in response to the launch of rockets from Gaza toward Israel, however, "hits have not yet been identified."

The move, which Israel believes Hamas was responsible for, was dubbed "aggressive acts" by the IDF.

In response to the rocket, an IDF tank and the IAF targeted Hamas terror posts in the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF holds Hamas responsible for these aggressive acts originating from the Gaza Strip — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 11 декабря 2017 г.

After Hamas has declared an "intifada" protesting US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, the IDF has targeted the militants' positions in the Gaza Strip several times over the weekend. Israel's attacks on the occupied territories have been carried out in response to rocket strikes, which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile shield, with no casualties reported.

On Sunday, the Israeli forces destroyed Hamas tunnels in Gaza, however, announcing that the operation hasn't been linked to the recent clashes between Palestinians and police.

While protests and clashes have been ongoing across the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza over the days after Trump's announcement, which has been widely criticized by Muslim states and well as countries backing the two-state solution, two Palestinians were reported killed with some 1,000 injured during the "day of rage" protests on Friday.