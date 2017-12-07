Register
00:48 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman, right, presents a gift to British Prime Minister Theresa May, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, April 5, 2017

    What's Behind Theresa May's Refusal to Follow US Lead on Israel Embassy Move?

    © AP Photo/ Saudi Press Agency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    390

    While the US President has recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the UK's own leader passed on joining Donald Trump - not least because the controversial move comes at a time when Britain is delicately trying to build and repair relationships as it extracts itself from the EU.

    In a rare break with its American ally, British PM's government has reiterated the UK's longstanding position on the legal status of Jerusalem.

    Adding it viewed the move as "unhelpful for peace in the region," the Government declared it was not intending to follow suit and move the British embassy to Jerusalem.

    In a press-conference the next day where he advocated greater British influence and intervention in the Middle East, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said: "The future of Jerusalem must be settled as part of the negotiated settlement between the Israelis and Palestinians."

    READ MORE: Old Habits Die Hard: Boris Johnson Says UK Must Intervene More in Middle East

    Not So Special Anymore

    World cities. Tehran
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Germany, UK, France Agree Iran Nuclear Deal Should be Preserved - Sigmar Gabriel
    Since Donald Trump entered the White House, the UK has been keen to avoid finding itself isolated alongside the US on several issues, joining France and Germany in their efforts to forestall the US President from sinking the Iran nuclear deal.

    It also condemned the US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords, leaving the United States as the only country to have done so.

    "As the global system struggles to adapt, we are confronted by states deliberately flouting — for their own gain — the rules and standards that have secured our collective prosperity and security," Mrs. May said at the United Nations earlier this year.

    The UK has become increasingly keen to offset the tensions with the European Union as it navigates an increasingly fraught negotiating process to extract itself from the bloc with minimal economic and political costs.

    READ MORE: Brexit Deal Drama: 'DUP Enjoy Holding Knife to May's Throat, 'Fear Corbyn Gov't'

    Deepening Arab Ties

    Since the "Leave" result of the 2016 Brexit referendum, the British Government has been seeking to shore up or revive economic and political partnerships with states and multilateral organizations outside of the European Union.

    Of particular interest to May's Government has been the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), led by Saudi Arabia, whose member states have invested a large proportion of their oil revenues in the UK, especially in the financial sector.  

    ​The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's search for an appropriate venue to publicly list its state oil company ARAMCO, expected to be the largest public listing of a company in history, has attracted the attention of London.

    The UK government on November 10 extended a loan guarantee of US$2.6 billion (£2 billion) to Saudi Arabia, a move criticized by Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell who suggested the loan could have been intended to entice the Saudi Government to list ARAMCO on the London Stock Exchange.

    READ MORE: UK Government Signs Off $2 Billion Loan to Saudi Aramco as Listing Race Heats Up

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital received a frosty response from Saudi King Salman, despite the Kingdom and other Gulf States' increasingly public warming of relations with Israel due to the shared perceived threat of Iran.

    The move has already proven highly inflammatory throughout the Muslim world and especially among Arab states, potentially exposing governments to popular anger if they are seen to have taken insufficient action.

    International Consensus

    The view of most nations, including Britain, on the status of Jerusalem has historically been represented by the United Nations. In 1947 the newly created organization planned to partition the historic British Mandate of Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states.

    The Holy City and its surrounding villages including Bethlehem, because of their significance to three of the world's major religions, Christianity, Islam and Judaism representing around half the world's population, were designated a "corpum separatum" or "separate body." The city was meant to become internationalized, coming under a special regime preventing any state from claiming ownership of it.

    A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Oded Balilty
    A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

    ​The plan didn't come to fruition due to the first Arab-Israeli War of 1948 and Jerusalem was divided between the Israeli-held west of the city and the Jordanian controlled east, which included the Old City and all the Holy Places.

    Since the end of the Six Day War of 1967 fought between Israel on the one hand and Egypt, Syria and Jordan on the other, the UN General Assembly has viewed Jerusalem as a "final status issue" to be negotiated between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but Israel should first withdraw from the territories it conquered in the West Bank, Golan Heights and Gaza Strip as well as East Jerusalem, according to UN Resolution 242.

    The Resolution was itself sponsored and largely authored by the British Ambassador to the UN, Baron Caradon.

    Related:

    'Discontent and Indignation': Saudi Legislator Blasts US Decision on Jerusalem
    Jerusalem's Status to Be Defined at Israel-Palestine Talks - Russian Envoy
    Trump's Decision on Jerusalem Provokes Criticism Worldwide
    Trump's Statement on Jerusalem Complicates Situation in Region - Kremlin
    Tags:
    US, UK, Palestine, Brexit, Jerusalem, Israel, negotiations, Brexit, EU, UN, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Palestine, Israel, EU, United Kingdom, East Jerusalem, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok