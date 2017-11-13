Germany, UK, France Agree Iran Nuclear Deal Should be Preserved - Sigmar Gabriel

The fate of the nuclear agreement between Tehran, Brussels and the P5+1 group comprised of the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom as well as Germany has been in limbo after US President Donald Trump announced a new strategy toward Tehran in October.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday that he agreed with the foreign ministers of France, the United Kingdom as well as with top EU diplomat Federica Mogherini that the nuclear deal reached in 2015 should be maintained.

"We are united in that we want to maintain an agreement on Iran's nuclear program, otherwise we risk that the state will create nuclear weapons," Gabriel said after the meeting. The minister's speech was broadcast live on the website of the European Commission.

​Last week, after consultations in Washington, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the European Union insists that all countries comply with the implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran, including the United States.

In mid-October, US President Donald Trump said that the White House would work with Congress on the "serious shortcomings" of the international agreement with Iran, and threatened to pull out of the deal if it wasn’t reconsidered.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and six international mediators (the Russian Federation, the United States, Great Britain, China, France and Germany) reached an historic agreement on the settlement of the long-standing problem of Iranian nuclear energy: a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was adopted, the implementation of which lifts previously-introduced economic and financial sanctions against Iran.