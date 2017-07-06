© REUTERS/ Stevo Vasiljevic White House Declines to Say If Trump to Discuss the Alleged Election Meddling With Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The first summit of Russian and US presidents on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg opens up new opportunities for their future cooperation, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said.

"We need a new beginning for deescalation and disarmament," the minister said in an interview with Germany’s Funke media group, published Thursday.

Asked what he expected from the one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Gabriel replied, "Concrete agreements on future cooperation: in Syria, on a solution to the Ukrainian conflict, talks on arms control and disarmament."

The two presidents are scheduled to hold talks on Friday. Their countries have long been at odds over how to put an end to years of fighting in Syria and eastern Ukraine.

In late June, US media reported that US Congress people had asked the Trump administration to unilaterally pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which prohibits the development, deployment or testing of ground-launched ballistic or cruise missiles with ranges between 300 and 3,400 miles.