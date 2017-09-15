Russia, Turkey, Iran Finally Agree on Idlib Safe Zone in Syria, Source Says

According to a source, the guarantor-states of the Syrian ceasefire regime have finally agreed on the creation of a safe zone in Idlib, an issue that had been on the agenda for a long time as the region is mostly controlled by terrorists and rebels.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia, Turkey and Iran have agreed on all four safe zones in Syria, including on the Idlib de-escalation area, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik Friday.

"They have worked out a joint statement and all four related documents," the source said.

The source said that Russian and Iranian forces will monitor areas controlled by the government side in the Idlib safe zone, while the Turkish forces will be involved in monitoring the opposition there.

So far, three zones of de-escalation have been established in Syria: in the south along the border with Jordan, in Eastern Ghouta and to the north of Homs, while negotiations on the fourth de-escalation zone in the Idlib province were held since summer and were the main issue on the adenda at the Astana-6 talks, which conclude on Friday.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Why Syrian Army Needs to Keep a Close Eye on Al-Nusra Front in Idlib

Whe commenting on the creation of a de-escalation zone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier this week that Ankara-Moscow relations are not challenged by any controversies over the jointly secured de-escalation process in the area. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier noted progress on the issue, while previously he said that there had been difficulties with regard to the creation of the de-escalation zone.

The creation of the Idlib safe zone has been especially crucial due to the fact that around 9,000 terrorists of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) terrorist group were attempting to take control over the Syrian province of Idlib, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. A member of the armed opposition delegation at Syria settlement talks told Sputnik in August that the de-esclation zone's establishment could be hampered by terrorists.

The memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in the war-torn country was signed during the fourth Syrian settlement talks in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana in May, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as the guarantors of the ceasefire.