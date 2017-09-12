Erdogan: Turkey, Russia Have No Disputes Over De-Escalation in Syria's Idlib

The Turkish president says that Ankara and Moscow share a common view on the de-escalation process in Syria's Idlib.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ankara-Moscow relations are not challenged by any controversies over the jointly secured de-escalation process underway in the Syrian province of Idlib, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday, adding that the developments in Idlib are positive.

"Currently, the process in Idlib is being executed as we agreed upon with Russia. There are no disputes with Russia on it. No controversy was brought to the agenda during our meeting with Iran. I am of the opinion that healthy talks will continue following the Astana summit. The process is developing positively," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

So far, three zones of de-escalation have been established in Syria: in the south along the border with Jordan, in Eastern Ghouta and to the north of Homs. Consultations on the fourth de-escalation zone in the Idlib province are ongoing.

The memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in war-torn country was signed during the fourth Syrian settlement talks in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana in May, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as the guarantors of the ceasefire.

The sixth round of the negotiations on the Syrian crisis settlement in Astana is scheduled for September 14-15.