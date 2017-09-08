Register
22:22 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian military air group at Khmeimim airbase in Syria

    Search & Destroy: How Russian Air Power Finds & Slays Terrorist Leaders in Syria

    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 43020

    The Russian Defense Ministry has reported that it has found and eliminated another four Daesh warlords, including the self-proclaimed caliphate's 'minister of war'. RIA Novosti military observer Andrei Kotz provides an overview of the history of Russia's operations against high value Daesh targets, and how it all began.

    The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed Friday that it has discovered and eliminated about 40 Daesh targets at a hidden command post in Deir ez-Zor province, eastern Syria. Four powerful warlords, including Blackwater-trained Daesh 'minister of war' Gulmurod Khalimov, was among those killed. The US State Department had earlier posted a $3 million bounty on Khalimov under its Rewards for Justice program. Abu Muhammad al-Shimali, another Daesh leader who was known as the 'Sharif of Deir ez-Zor' was also killed. The latter was in charge of finances and the redeployment of new recruits to Daesh training camps.

    City of Deir el-Zour, Syria
    © Sputnik/
    Daesh 'War Minister' Among Terrorists Destroyed by Russian Airstrike Near Deir ez-Zor
    The Defense Ministry explained that it had received information about the meeting of the terrorists earlier this week. After confirming the information and conducting additional reconnaissance, Su-34 and Su-35 planes were scrambled from the Russian base in Hmeymim, western Syria. The bombers destroyed the Daesh command post using bunker-busting bombs.

    In an article on the subject, RIA Novosti military observer Andrei Kotz decided to look back on other high-ranking terrorists Russia has found and eliminated in the course of its two year operation in Syria.

    The Hunt for the Big Enchilada

    As expected, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the self-proclaimed Daesh caliphate, has topped many of the world's most wanted terrorists lists for a long time. The US State Department issued a $10 million bounty for solid information on his whereabouts in 2011. At the time, Baghdadi was one of the leaders of al-Qaeda in Iraq. In 2013, the terrorist leader and his men expanded into eastern Syria, and declared the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

    The Syrian army servicemen, broke the three-year siege of Deir ez-Zor, in the area of the 137th mechanized brigade in Syria
    © Photo: Press Service of the President of Syria
    Terrorists Face Crushing Defeat in Eastern, Central Syria
    In 2014, Baghdadi's jihadists would conquer wide swathes of western Iraq, setting up a base of operations in Mosul, the country's second-largest city. A month later, Baghdadi called on the Muslims of the world to join him in "holy war," and to expand further – to Jordan, Israel, Palestine, Kuwait, Lebanon, Turkey, and Russia. Russian and Western intelligence services worked feverishly to try to find and kill him. 

    This July 5, 2014 photo shows an image grab taken from a propaganda video released by al-Furqan Media allegedly showing the leader of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, aka Caliph Ibrahim, adressing Muslim worshippers at a mosque in the militant-held northern Iraqi city of Mosul
    © AFP 2017/
    This July 5, 2014 photo shows an image grab taken from a propaganda video released by al-Furqan Media allegedly showing the leader of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, aka Caliph Ibrahim, adressing Muslim worshippers at a mosque in the militant-held northern Iraqi city of Mosul

    "Reports of Baghdadi's death appeared in the media about ten times," Kotz wrote. "On June 10, 2017, Syrian media announced that he had been eliminated as a result of an air strike. Most experts took this news another case of hearsay. But on June 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it was possible that the high-ranking terrorist had died during a Russian airstrike in a suburb in southern Raqqa. The discovery of Baghdadi's body has yet to be reported. However, since that time he has not officially appeared in public, nor has he released videotapes for supporters. It can be said with a high degree of probability that he really is dead."

    On the Ground and in the Air

    Two more senior Daesh leaders were killed in Deir ez Zor province this past June during Russian airstrikes. These included field commanders Abu Omar al-Beljiki and Abu Yassin al-Masri, influential jihadist leaders who had over 200 fighters under their command.

    Here, Kotz suggested that it was worth mentioning one interesting fact. "Soon after the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the terrorists' elimination and published their photos, internet users discovered that one of them may have been a personal acquaintance of Arizona senator John McCain. During a visit to Syria and meetings with the 'moderate opposition', the politician was shown speaking to al-Masri in an almost friendly manner. This was captured by the cameras of leading Western TV networks, including CNN."

    A month later, in July 2017, Greek media reported on the elimination of Lavdrim Muhaxheri, aka Abu Abdullah al Kosova, an Albanian terrorist from Kosovo. "His nickname was 'the butcher'; Daesh propaganda videos showed him personally beheading Christians, Shiites and Alawites," Kotz recalled. 

    "Muhaxheri had returned to Syria in May after a four month trip to Albania and Kosovo. According to media reports, he was killed in the province of Idlib during a joint operation involving the Russian Aerospace Forces and Syria's 'Tiger' Special Forces unit. Six of his 20 personal bodyguards were also eliminated."

    Russia's military successes against high ranking Daesh leaders first began ramping up in August 2016, when a Su-34 struck a large concentration of militants in Aleppo province, eliminating about 40 terrorists and killing Daesh second-in-command Abu Mohammed al-Adnani, better known as Daesh's official media spokesman. Adnani was believed to be a leader of a branch of the terror group in Egypt's Sinai, and among those directly responsible for the destruction of the Russian Airbus A321 airliner in October 2015, which led to the deaths of all 224 passengers and crew onboard.

    An Mi-28 helicopter flies over the environs of Ancient Palmyra in Homs Governorate, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Operation Against Daesh, al-Nusra Front to Continue Until Their Destruction
    "Russian air power made its first tangible 'slap in the face' to Daesh's leadership in early December 2015, just two months after the start of the Russian air operation in Syria," Kotz noted. "Bombers attacked terrorists in Latakia province using guided bombs, destroying a large group of terrorists, including Abu Abdu and several other field commanders. After the airstrikes, terrorist positions in Latakia were seriously shaken, and the Syrian Arab Army went on the offensive to win a number of significant victories over them."

    Since then, in the two years since the start of the Russian air operation in Syria, Russian air power has helped Syrian government troops to liberate tens of thousands of square kilometers from Daesh and other terrorist groups, and to take out tens of thousands of terrorist militants, including their leaders.

    Tags:
    Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok