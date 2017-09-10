Register
16:46 GMT +310 September 2017
Live
    Search
    In this May 18, 2017, photo, a Syrian National flag hangs out of a damaged building at the mountain resort town of Zabadani in the Damascus countryside, Syria.

    Lavrov Says Syrian Safe Zones Temporary Measure, Not Aimed at Splitting Country

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 22522

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Syrian Crisis with his Saudi Arabian counterpart on Sunday, paying special attention to the establishment of safe zones in the war-torn country and the ways to find a political solution to the armed conflict.

    JEDDAH (Sputnik) — Moscow and Riyadh agree that the so-called de-escalation zones contribute to peace efforts in Syria, Lavrov said after the talks with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir.

    "We agree on the fact that the establishment of de-escalation zones in the country is an important step forward, which helps cement the ceasefire regime, find more efficient solutions to the humanitarian problems of the civilians, and creates conditions for taking the political process forward on the basis of the UN Security Council Resolution 2254," he told reporters.

    At the same time, the Russian foreign minister noted that the safe zones are temporary, adding that no country that has agreed to create the zones, "has intentions to maintain them forever, thus creating a kind of enclaves on the Syrian territory." Lavrov reiterated that the zones have been created for six months.

    Su-24 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Khmeimim airbase in Syria.
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    'Clumsily Fabricated Fake': Russian Envoy Slams UN's Latest Syria Report
    The safe zones, created with help from Russia, Turkey, and Iran, have been operating in southern Syria, Eastern Ghouta and Homs province. Talks on the fourth safe zone in the Idlib province are currently underway.

    Lavrov also said that Russia was actively supporting the efforts of Saudi Arabia to bring together different Syrian opposition groups for setting up a united delegation for the peace talks in Geneva.

    "I'm sure that when the opposition unites, and I believe that this will definitely happen, we all will recommend the participants of a united delegation to work out a constructive position, which will let further go down the route within the Geneva process," the minister added.

    Lavrov added that the international community should urge the Syrian opposition formations to create a single delegation for the talks to accelerate the peace process.

    Related:

    Search & Destroy: How Russian Air Power Finds & Slays Terrorist Leaders in Syria
    Syrian Army Retakes Strategic Hill Near Deir ez-Zor, Lifting Blockade of Airbase
    Over 1,500 Syrians Return to Maskanah Town in Aleppo Province
    Tags:
    zone, de-escalation, ceasefire, UN, Sergei Lavrov, Syria, Russia, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The 20 Most Beautiful Countries in the World According to Rough Guides
    #MustVisit: The 20 Most Beautiful Countries According to Rough Guides
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok