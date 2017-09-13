Trump, UAE Crown Prince Discuss Ways to Settle Qatar Diplomatic Crisis

US President Trump discussed in a phone conversation with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan necessary steps to overcome diplomatic crisis in Qatar.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump in a phone conversation with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan spoke about steps to sort out continuing crisis, the White House said in a press release.

"Trump spoke today with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates to discuss efforts to resolve the ongoing dispute with Qatar," the release stated on Tuesday.

During the conversation, Trump emphasized the critical importance of integration between the US allies in the Middle East, the release said.

The US president also reiterated his earlier statements about the need for all countries to do more to stop financial support for extremist groups and combat global terrorism.

In early June, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting extremism in the Middle East and interfering in their internal affairs.

Kuwait, acting as a mediator in the crisis, passed along the Arab states' 13 demands to end the crisis, but Qatar refused to accept.