Register
14:03 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People sit on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017.

    Four Arab States Ignore Kuwait's Proposals on Qatar Row Settlement - Doha

    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 Qatar Diplomatic Crisis (31)
    0 32512

    As Russia has been calling for a resolution to some Arab states' diplomatic row with Qatar via Kuwait's mediation, the Qatari foreign minister told his Russian counterpart Lavrov that despite some Gulf states' ignoring proposals for a summit to resolve the crisis, Doha still hopes that a dialogue will be restored.

    DOHA (Sputnik) – The four Arab countries involved in the Qatar diplomatic row have ignored Kuwait’s proposal to convene a summit with Doha’s participation, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Thani said.

    "The only country that responded to these letters was Qatar. It only took a few days to reply, however none of the countries which introduced the blockade responded to the letter. Qatar welcomes all efforts of the friendly countries which support Kuwait’s mediation efforts, undertaking any efforts for this," the Qatari minister told a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    People sit on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo
    Russia Not Going to Compete for Leading Role in Qatar Crisis Settlement - Lavrov
    The Qatari foreign minister praised Russia's position on the Persian Gulf diplomatic crisis.

    "We also discussed Russia’s position in relation to the Gulf crisis, it is necessary to put an end to this crisis as soon as possible, preserve the unity of the cooperation council, support the efforts of Kuwait’s emir. Qatar welcomes it and thanks the Russian president for his stance."

    In his turn, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Moscow welcomes Kuwait's and US' proposals on the Qatar crisis settlement.

    "We will welcome if his proposals achieve the result and efforts succeed, but we ourselves have not submitted any ideas that differ from what the Kuwait and the United States offer, and we do not consider it necessary, because there are enough proposals on the basis of which it is possible to start dialogue," Lavrov said.

    Qatari army forces take part in a military parade during the Gulf emirate's National Day celebrations in Doha. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ KARIM JAAFAR/AL-WATAN DOHA
    Qatar 'Looking for a Defense Cooperation' With Russia Amid Gulf Row
    According to the minister, Moscow believes that "it would be more appropriate to solve this issue within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)."

    Earlier this week, Lavrov clarified Russia's position on the Qatar row, saying that Moscow does not want to compete with other states in order to take the lead helping to negotiate the settlement of the diplomatic row surrounding Doha, while fully supportinh Kuwait's efforts to solve the dispute. Earlier, Moscow said it is ready to act as mediator if neccessary.

    In early June, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced that they were breaking off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Kuwait, acting as a mediator in the crisis, handed over the 13 demands of the four Arab states, which Doha has refused to comply with.

    Topic:
    2017 Qatar Diplomatic Crisis (31)

    Related:

    Russia Not Going to Compete for Leading Role in Qatar Crisis Settlement - Lavrov
    Qatar Chumming Up With Iran to Create a New Block Against Saudis?
    Russia 'Does Not Act as a Mediator' in Qatar Diplomatic Row
    Tags:
    Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Sergei Lavrov, Kuwait, Russia, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Trump Houston Border Cartoon
    We’ll Build a Wall, and Make Atlantis Pay For It!
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok