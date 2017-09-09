Qatari Emir Tells Saudi Crown Prince Ready to Discuss Arab Powers’ Demands

Qatar’s emir reportedly called Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to say he was ready for Gulf crisis talks.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Qatar’s emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Saturday to say he was ready for Gulf crisis talks, Saudi media have reported.

The Qatari emir said he wanted to sit down at the negotiating table with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt to discuss their demands, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The breakthrough comes a day after the four regional powers slammed the small Gulf emirate for asking them to first restore transport links with the peninsula after its blockade led to food shortages.

The four states severed diplomatic ties and transport links with Doha in early June after accusing it of supporting terrorism in the region and interfering in their domestic affairs.

They issued Qatar with a 13-point ultimatum which required Doha to scale down relations with Iran, close a Turkish military base and shut Al Jazeera television channel. Qatar denied all allegations. It said the requests were too harsh and breached its sovereignty.