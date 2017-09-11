Register
20:03 GMT +311 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US troop stands guard in front of a line of jet fighter aircraft at the US-led coalition's Bagram Air Base north of Kabul (file photo)

    Lavrov: US Bombing Syria in Violation of International Law

    © AFP 2017/ SHAH Marai
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    6771160

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented Monday on the military operations by foreign powers in Syria, indicating that the United States violated international law by not coordinating its military operation in the war-ravaged countries with Damascus.

    AMMAN (Sputnik) — Everyone, operating on Syria's soil, or in its airspace without the approval of the country's legitimate authorities, violates international law, Russian Foreign MInister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

    On Sunday, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad called on the United States to withdraw from the country's territory, because such presence is illegal.

    "We have again and again voiced a very clear position: everyone, who is either on Syrian soil or in Syrian airspace without consent, and without an invitation of the Syrian government, is violating the international law. Russia is operating here at the direct invitation of the legitimate Syrian authorities, as well as the representatives of Iran, as well as the representatives of the Hezbollah [movement]," Lavrov said at a press conference commenting on Mekdad's words.

    In this May 18, 2017, photo, a Syrian National flag hangs out of a damaged building at the mountain resort town of Zabadani in the Damascus countryside, Syria.
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Russian FM Says Syrian Safe Zones Temporary Measure, Not Aimed at Splitting Country
    The Russian minister added that Moscow cooperated with Damascus within such a framework in order to defeat terrorism, to create conditions for the end of the civil war in the Middle Eastern country and to ensure political settlement of the crisis.

    The Russian Aerospace Forces commenced precision airstrikes against the Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in Syria, a group that is outlawed in Russia and a range of other countries, on September 30, 2015, following a request from Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    The US-led coalition of some 60 nations has been launching airstrikes against the terrorists in Syria and Iraq since 2014. However, the operation in Syria is conducted without the approval of the UN Security Council or Damascus.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Breaks Daesh Blockade of Airbase in Deir ez-Zor
    Russia, France Praise Military Success in Syria as Deir ez-Zor Freed From Daesh
    Syria's Deir ez-Zor Returning to Life After Daesh Siege Lifted (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Faisal Mekdad, Sergei Lavrov, Syria, United States, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Magic Pills
    Magic Pills
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok