US-Led Coalition Conducts 57 Strikes Against Daesh in Raqqa, Syria - Task Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US-led coalition against the condemned terrorist organization Daesh (ISIS) conducted 78 strikes consisting of 91 engagements in both Syria and Iraq over the weekend, including 57 near the Syrian city of Raqqa, the Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

On September 9, "Near Raqqah, 34 strikes engaged eight Daesh tactical units; destroyed 21 fighting positions, 16 vehicles, four heavy machine guns, two command and control nodes, a logistics node, and engineering equipment; and suppressed six fighting positions," the release stated on Monday.

Coalition forces also hit targets near Abu Kamal and Deir ez-Zor in Syria over the weekend, destroying Daesh headquarters, VBIED facilities, and engaging tactical units, the release noted.

In Iraq, coalition forces conducted 14 strikes on September 9-10 near seven cities, including Huwayjah and Rawah. Those strikes engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed command and control nodes, vehicles, an explosives factory, training camp, and two weapons caches among other targets.

There were also 20 strikes consisting of 32 engagements in Syria on September 8 which finished in the past 48 hours, the release added. All of those strikes were carried out near Raqqa.

Comprised of more than 70 members, the US-led coalition is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted with the isupport of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.