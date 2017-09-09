'Clumsily Fabricated Fake': Russian Envoy Slams UN's Latest Syria Report

GENEVA (Sputnik) — A part of the report issued by the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria, which contains accusations against Russia and allegations on the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government, is a "politically biased" fabrication, Borodavkin told reporters.
"The part of the report concerning Russia and the use of the chemical weapons by the Syrian armed forces is an example of a politically biased fake, which is in addition clumsily fabricated," Borodavkin told reporters.
The permanent representative added that Moscow should not pay attention to such accusations.
"Some time ago, it became fashionable in political and diplomatic circles to spread Russophobic lies. But the situation has been gradually changing. Even in places where such fabrications are still in demand, their political price is rapidly falling," Borodavkin added.
Syrian authorities have refuted any involvement in the incident, saying that the complete elimination of the Syrian government's stockpile of chemical weapons was confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in January 2016. Russia considers US claims of having evidence that Damascus used chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun unfounded.
All comments
Show new comments (0)