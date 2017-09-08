Register
11:45 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A view shows damaged buildings in Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria February 19, 2014

    'Trump Must Comment' on US Allegedly Rescuing Daesh Commanders From Deir ez-Zor

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi/File Photo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    61538250

    President Donald Trump should initiate a probe into the alleged evacuation of Daesh leaders by the US from Syria's Deir ez-Zor which was "almost 100-percent true," Russian experts said, referring to previous escape corridors for terrorists in Raqqa and the 1979-1989 war in Afghanistan.

    Earlier, a military and diplomatic source told Sputnik that a US Air Force plane had evacuated Daesh [ISIS] field commanders from the northeastern Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor. The US-led coalition has denied the allegations.

    Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine, told Sputnik that he believes that the information is reliable and that "we do not need any comments from the CIA or the Pentagon" on the matter.

    "It is President Trump who must comment on this and declare clearly: either the evacuation of the Daesh field commanders was authorized by him personally and he assumes all political responsibility for this step, or the [US] special services acted without his approval," Korotchenko said.

    City of Deir el-Zour, Syria
    © Sputnik/
    Daesh 'War Minister' Among Terrorists Destroyed by Russian Airstrike Near Deir ez-Zor
    He noted that if this information is finally confirmed, Trump should instruct the Attorney General to launch an appropriate investigation and bring all those responsible to justice for being involved in international terrorism.

    Korotchenko was echoed by Franz Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of the Russian Upper House's Defense and Security Committee, who suggested that the evacuation of the Daesh leaders by the US forces did take place.

    "No matter how the so-called antiterrorist coalition tried to refute reports on the evacuation of more than 20 field commanders from Deir ez-Zor, all the long-term experience of US actions, including in Afghanistan, convinces us that the evacuation was almost 100-percent true," Klintsevich said on his page in Facebook.

    "As a person who took part in the 1979-1989 war in Afghanistan, I can say that we constantly felt that Americans were directly supporting the Mujahideen at the time," he added, also citing escape corridors for militants leaving the Syrian city of Raqqa, which is "allegedly besieged by [US] allies."

    "Of course, Deir ez-Zor is not Raqqa, and it will be impossible to evacuate hundreds of militants in this case here but this is not the point. It seems that the US still sees the meaning of its existence in its confrontation with Russia, and this, to put it mildly, does not cause optimism," Klintsevich said.

    Earlier, in an interview with the Russia's Rossiya 24 TV channel he suggested that the evacuation of the Daesh leaders from Deir ez-Zor may indicate that the US is trying to save its agents and contacts, among other things.

    "Unfortunately, I have come to this conclusion. I think that analyzing these events, we will have more complete information in the near future," Klintsevich added.

    Commenting on the Daesh leaders' evacuation, a military and diplomatic source, meanwhile, told Sputnik that the first such extraction took place on August 26, when a "US Air Force helicopter" evacuated 2 Daesh field commanders of "European origin" with members of their families from an area located to the north-west of Deir ez-Zor at night.

    According to the source's data, two days later, US choppers transferred 20 Daesh field commanders and militants close to them from south-eastern areas near Deir ez-Zor to northern Syria.

    Syrian army fighters stand guard in the Qara area, in Syria's Qalamoun region (File)
    © AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Syrian Army 'Will Now Have No Problem' Liberating Deir Ez-Zor From Terrorists
    When contacted by Sputnik, the Combined Joint Task Force of the Operation Inherent Resolve’s press office has called the allegations "false."

    On Tuesday the Syrian army, with Russian air support, managed to finally break the three-year Daesh siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor. Until that point, food and ammunition had only been delivered to the city by air. Helicopters from the city of Qamishli had evacuated the wounded and delivering essential supplies to the city's population.

    Related:

    Russia Sends New Humanitarian Convoy to Liberated Areas of Deir ez-Zor
    Daesh Shells Deir ez-Zor Days After City's Siege Lifted - Reports
    Syrian Defense Minister Holds Meeting With Defense Commanders in Deir ez-Zor
    Syrian Combat Engineers Completely Demine Deir ez-Zor Supply Route - Source
    Tags:
    responsibility, militants, evacuation, coalition, approval, war, Donald Trump, Deir ez-Zor, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok