UN Probes Claims US Coalition Raqqa Strikes Resulted in Massive Civilian Losses

In its newly released report on Syria, the United Nations voiced concern over numerous media reports suggesting mass civilian casualties in the US-led coalition's airstrikes in Raqqa amid the anti-terrorist campaign to free the city.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United Nations is investigating the allegations that that US-led coalition’s airstrikes in the operation to liberate Syria’s Raqqa from Daesh terrorist group (ISIS, ISIL, banned in Russia) have resulted in "alarming numbers" of civilian casualties, the UN said in a statement on UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria’s report.

"Investigations are ongoing into allegations that international coalition airstrikes, carried out as part of the on-going offensive to repel ISIL [Daesh] from ar-Raqqah [Raqqa], have resulted – and continue to result — in increasingly alarming numbers of civilians casualties. The Commission is gravely concerned that this offensive has led to the internal displacement of some 190,000 persons, with the fate of some 20,000 others precarious as they remain trapped in ar-Raqqah city, many of them civilians that ISIL reportedly forced to concentrate in areas under its control," the UN said.

The Syrian state media and Damascus have repeatedly accused the coalition of killing civilians in Raqqa as a result of the bombing. The Syrian Foreign Ministry urged the UN to condemn the coalition over alleged civilian casualties amid the operation in Syria, which is not approved by both the UN and the Syrian legitimate authorities.

© AP Photo/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch, US Air Force After Bombing Hospital, Coalition Airstrikes Reportedly Kill 43 Civilians in Raqqa

The coalition's aerial operation in Syria has resulted in casualties among civilians , according to the coalition's statements and reports by local media and international watchdogs. The coalition admitted that its strikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq had left at least 624 civilians dead since the start of the anti-terrorist campaign, according to the latest update. However, several NGOs suggested that the actual death toll as a result of the coalition's strikes could be higher.

The Raqqa operation supported by the US-led coalition is conducted on the group by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) opposition fighters. According to the UN and watchdogs, civilians in Raqqa are increasingly facing deadly risks as the bombardment by forces seeking to liberate the city from Daesh terror group has intensified as the operation nears its end. As of today about 20,000 innocent civilians remain trapped in the besieged city, many of whom are looking for any opportunity to flee the warzone.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said last Friday that Raqqa may be liberated by the end of October.