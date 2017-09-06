Register
14:16 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria August 15, 2017

    UN Probes Claims US Coalition Raqqa Strikes Resulted in Massive Civilian Losses

    © REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra/File Photo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    In its newly released report on Syria, the United Nations voiced concern over numerous media reports suggesting mass civilian casualties in the US-led coalition's airstrikes in Raqqa amid the anti-terrorist campaign to free the city.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United Nations is investigating the allegations that that US-led coalition’s airstrikes in the operation to liberate Syria’s Raqqa from Daesh terrorist group (ISIS, ISIL, banned in Russia) have resulted in "alarming numbers" of civilian casualties, the UN said in a statement on UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria’s report.

    "Investigations are ongoing into allegations that international coalition airstrikes, carried out as part of the on-going offensive to repel ISIL [Daesh] from ar-Raqqah [Raqqa], have resulted – and continue to result — in increasingly alarming numbers of civilians casualties. The Commission is gravely concerned that this offensive has led to the internal displacement of some 190,000 persons, with the fate of some 20,000 others precarious as they remain trapped in ar-Raqqah city, many of them civilians that ISIL reportedly forced to concentrate in areas under its control," the UN said.

    The Syrian state media and Damascus have repeatedly accused the coalition of killing civilians in Raqqa as a result of the bombing. The Syrian Foreign Ministry urged the UN to condemn the coalition over alleged civilian casualties amid the operation in Syria, which is not approved by both the UN and the Syrian legitimate authorities.

    Anti-ISIL airstrikes
    © AP Photo/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch, US Air Force
    After Bombing Hospital, Coalition Airstrikes Reportedly Kill 43 Civilians in Raqqa
    The coalition's aerial operation in Syria has resulted in casualties among civilians, according to the coalition's statements and reports by local media and international watchdogs. The coalition admitted that its strikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq had left at least 624 civilians dead since the start of the anti-terrorist campaign, according to the latest update. However, several NGOs suggested that the actual death toll as a result of the coalition's strikes could be higher.

    The Raqqa operation supported by the US-led coalition is conducted on the group by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) opposition fighters. According to the UN and watchdogs, civilians in Raqqa are increasingly facing deadly risks as the bombardment by forces seeking to liberate the city from Daesh terror group has intensified as the operation nears its end. As of today about 20,000 innocent civilians remain trapped in the besieged city, many of whom are looking for any opportunity to flee the warzone.

    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said last Friday that Raqqa may be liberated by the end of October.

    Related:

    Russian MoD Annuls Report Claiming Civilians Dead in Coalition Strikes in Raqqa
    Iran Urges UN to Address Saudi Coalition Strikes Behind Civilian Deaths in Yemen
    Syria: Seven Civilians in Deir Ez-Zor Province Killed in US-Led Coalition Strike
    Civilian Casualty Count in Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes in Yemen Totals 71
    Tags:
    civilian casualties, US-led coalition, United Nations, Syria, Raqqa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok