Register
20:46 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Smoke rises from the Raqqa province Syria. (File)

    UN Expects Syria's Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa to Be Liberated From Daesh in October

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    220610

    Remaining strongholds of Daesh (a terror group banned in Russia) in Syria, including the cities of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, are likely to be liberated from militants by the end of October, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Staffan de Mistura explained that Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Idlib are the last places in Syria that "are still not in a situation of stabilization."

    "The Syrian government and the Russians are very likely between now and the end of this month, or perhaps early October latest, to actually liberate it. The US and the so-called SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] — the special army, which is moving towards Raqqa, will probably liberate Raqqa by the end of October," de Mistura said in an interview with BBC radio.

    When asked how he would describe the state of Syria in terms of the war, the UN special envoy stressed that what "we are seeing is… the beginning of the end of this war."

    Members from a coalition of rebel groups called Jaish al Fateh, also known as Army of Fatah (Conquest Army), man a checkpoint in Idlib city, Syria July 18, 2017. Picture taken July 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    How Likely Is Turkey to Launch a New Military Operation in Syria's Idlib Region?
    "What we need to make sure is that this becomes also the beginning of peace. And that is where the challenge starts at this very moment," de Mistura pointed out.

    The civil war between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terror groups has been raging in the country since 2011. Russia has been supporting the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in their fight against terrorism. Moreover, Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor state of the Syrian ceasefire regime.

    Related:

    Hezbollah Leader Asked Assad to Approve Daesh Evacuation Deal on Syria Border
    Syrian Drug Wars: Growing Tide of Illegal Narcotics Floods Syria
    Moscow: Syrian Militant Group Preparing Chemical Attack in Daraa Province
    Tags:
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Staffan de Mistura, Idlib, Syria, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok