Register
13:17 GMT +326 August 2017
Live
    Search
    T-72 tank at the front-line of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

    Syrian Army Retakes Hameema, Key Settlement on the Way to Deir ez-Zor (VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    32205260

    The Syrian Army supported by its allies has taken control of the settlement of Hameema, located at the junction of the cities of Homs and Deir ez-Zor, the last stronghold of Daesh in Syria, thus advancing to the southern borders of the city. A military source in the Syrian government army told Sputnik Arabic details of the operation.

    The source, a major in the Syrian armed forces, said that the Syrian ground forces simultaneously entered Hameema, located to the south of Deir ez-Zor, from three directions.

    "There have been fierce clashes in the outskirts of Deir ez-Zor, in which Daesh militants used suicide bombers and cars filled with explosives to prevent the liberation of Hameema," he told Sputnik Arabic.

    "The simultaneous assault from three directions as well as large open spaces and sparsity of buildings played into the hands of the Syrian Army as the militants had nowhere to concentrate," he added.

    The Syrian major further said that the assault had been preceded by joint aerial strikes of Russian and Syrian aviation.

    The recapture of Hameema, which is being called the "southern gates" of Deir ez-Zor, will considerably ease the lifting of the long-term siege of this city. Hameema also opens the road towards the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadeen, which currently serve as footholds of Daesh in Deir ez-Zor province, close to the Iraqi border.

    A truck of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). (File)
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Deir ez-Zor: Syrian Army Takes Aim at Daesh's Last Stronghold in Country
    On Friday, Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, also said that the Syrian army supported by the Russian forces is focused on defeating the Daesh terror group in the area of Deir ez-Zor.

    "The lifting of siege of this city will allow us to completely defeat the most combat-effective formations of the Daesh terror group in Syria," Rudskoy said during a round table discussion at the ARMY-2017 forum.

    He added that the terrorists from the city of Raqqa and Iraq’s Mosul have been transferred to Deir ez-Zor.

    After a number of large victories over Daesh in this region, the Syrian government forces have considerably expanded the area of their control. It includes Homs, which has been fully cleared from militants.

    Tags:
    military operation in Syria, liberation, defeat, Syrian conflict, Daesh, Hameema, Deir Ez-Zor, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Trump Eclipse Tweet Cartoon
    Do Not Stare Directly Into the Eclipse Meme
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok