US-Led Coalition Carries Out 15 Strikes Against Daesh in Syria’s Raqqa

According to Joint Task Force press release, US-led coalition against the Daesh terrorist group conducted 30 strikes in Syria and Iraq on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US-led coalition against the Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group conducted 30 strikes in Syria and Iraq on Thursday, including 15 near the Syrian city of Raqqa, Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Raqqah, 15 strikes engaged 11 Daesh tactical units and destroyed 10 fighting positions, three logistics nodes, two vehicles and a command and control node," the release stated on Friday.

© AP Photo/ Bassem Mroue US-Led Coalition Denies Strikes on Daesh Convoy on Syria-Lebanon Border

Seven other strikes near the Syrian cities of Abu Kamal and Deir ez-Zor engaged three Daesh tactical units, destroyed ten tactical vehicles, six fuel trucks, a machine gun, a tank, a staging area, an oil still and damaged a bridge.

In Iraq, the release noted the coalition carried out eight strikes near four cities, including Tal Afar and Rawah, destroying Daesh oil assets, fighting positions, and engaging Daesh tactical units.

There were also 28 strikes consisting of 37 engagements in Syria and Iraq on June 18 and August 30 which closed in the past 24 hours, the release added.

Comprised of more than 70 members, the US-led coalition is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.