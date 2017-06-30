UNSC Unlikely to Condemn US Syria Strikes Under China's Presidency - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — China's presidency in the UN Security Council will unlikely lead to condemnation of US airstrikes in Syria, Syria’s Ambassador to China and former Ambassador to the United States Imad Moustapha told Sputnik on Friday.

"Unfortunately I have little hope that China will succeed in obtaining a SC resolution condemning the ongoing US aggression on Syria, its continued infringement on Syrian sovereignty, and its sustained support of terrorist armed groups in Syria, both directly and indirectly," Moustapha said.

The ambassador believes that US airstrikes against government troops only help Daesh terrorist group (IS/ISIS/ISIL) to further advance on Syrian territory.

"Nothing has been more helpful to ISIL in its fighting against the Syrian Arab Army than the series of US airstrikes against this army while engaged in a fierce battle with ISIL. If Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is still alive, he would be really grateful to Mr. Trump," the diplomat added.

China will be constrained by the mechanisms of UN Security Council and it will be difficult to push through any resolutions condemning the US-led airstrikes in Syria, the diplomat argued.

"The matter of fact is that China, as President of the Security Council, will be constrained by the mechanisms and modalities of how the council works. It will be very difficult for China to push the council into taking action against some of its members for their acts of aggression. This is the Law of the Jungle as practiced by the US and its Western acolytes," Moustapha pointed out.

In early April, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Syria's military airfield in Ash Shayrat in response to the alleged chemical weapon use by the government in Khan Sheikhoun in the Idlib province, without providing any evidence.

The Kremlin called on the UN Security Council to condemn US aggression in Syria hours after the deadly cruise missile attack.

The ambassador argued that the United States would further hinder a proper investigation into the Khan Sheikhoun chemical incident as it would harm US foreign policy.

"Once again, the US will put sticks among the spokes of the wheel to prevent any serious investigation of its outrageous allegations against Syria. Such an investigation will expose the unprecedented moral abyss that the US foreign policy has fallen into," the diplomat said.

In June, there were three cases when US forces attacked the Syrian government forces, including the downing of a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber. The incidents were sharply criticized in particular by Moscow.

The United States is also leading a coalition of almost 70 nations fighting against the IS in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the Syrian government.

China will assume presidency over UNSC in July.