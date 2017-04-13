Tomahawk: Washington's 'Weapon of Democracy' and Harbinger of Aggression

"The Tomahawk is a serious weapon, a 'weapon of democracy.'… Military interventions in many countries were launched with an initial attack involving the Tomahawks which were used to destroy military and civilian infrastructure," he said.
US officials have not provided any evidence proving that Damascus was complicit. For its part, Syrian leadership and the SAA command denied using chemical weapons against civilians.
Moscow and Damascus condemned the Pentagon's operation, which was not authorized by the UN Security Council.
"In this case one could say that the United States made a very impulsive decision. They probably lacked all the necessary data or some of the missiles were flawed. It is hard to believe this since the Tomahawks have always boggled the mind with their high accuracy during previous operations. But they are also not without flaws," the analyst said.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I disagree. All indications are that damage to Syria was minimal, thought still unacceptable and there are no plans for further escalation. The missing piece that is in all of these article is what we would probably be seeing if Clinton was POTUS, total disaster. She admitted as much during her campaign, and after. No fly zones, buffers zones, destruction of Syria ability to offer air support to its troops, etc. I strongly disagree with what I believe is a false narrative at many progressive-oriented websites. I hesitate to offer further explanation because of fear of deletion of my comments. Message received. Don't write too much truth. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sputnik, how many times do you want to repeat the narrative when informed people have long understood that the CM strike was a charade.
jas
mzungu in Africa
This strike without any consequential damage gave Russia the reason to close the Syrian air space and go ahead with annihilating the terrorists.
The NYT has already published an op ed. announcing the withdrawal of the coalition from the Syrian war. They sell it as a new Afghanistan like mujaheddin operation but that's only to reassure their own public.