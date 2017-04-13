Register
    Tomahawk missile

    Tomahawk: Washington's 'Weapon of Democracy' and Harbinger of Aggression

    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base
    Washington has occasionally used the Tomahawk long-range, all-weather, subsonic cruise missiles in operations which later morphed into larger military engagements, defense analyst Dmitry Drozdenko, deputy editor-in-chief of the magazine Arsenal Otechestva, told Sputnik.

    "The Tomahawk is a serious weapon, a 'weapon of democracy.'… Military interventions in many countries were launched with an initial attack involving the Tomahawks which were used to destroy military and civilian infrastructure," he said.

    U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.
    Washington 'Violates All Unwritten Rules Devised Since Cuban Missile Crisis'
    The latest use of the Tomahawk cruise missiles took place last week when the Pentagon carried out an unexpected attack on the Shayrat air base, operated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). Washington said that the operation was carried out as a response to President Bashar al-Assad using chemical weapons against civilians on the outskirts of Khan Shaykhun, a town in the rebel-held province of Idlib.

    US officials have not provided any evidence proving that Damascus was complicit. For its part, Syrian leadership and the SAA command denied using chemical weapons against civilians.

    Moscow and Damascus condemned the Pentagon's operation, which was not authorized by the UN Security Council.

    Members of the United Nations Security Council
    Russia Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution Condemning Syrian Government
    The Russian Defense Ministry said that only 23 of the 59 missiles had reached their target, citing photos posted on social media which appeared to show unexploded Tomahawks around the air base and in surrounding civilian areas. The Pentagon later described this information as incorrect.

    "In this case one could say that the United States made a very impulsive decision. They probably lacked all the necessary data or some of the missiles were flawed. It is hard to believe this since the Tomahawks have always boggled the mind with their high accuracy during previous operations. But they are also not without flaws," the analyst said.

      jas
      I disagree. All indications are that damage to Syria was minimal, thought still unacceptable and there are no plans for further escalation. The missing piece that is in all of these article is what we would probably be seeing if Clinton was POTUS, total disaster. She admitted as much during her campaign, and after. No fly zones, buffers zones, destruction of Syria ability to offer air support to its troops, etc. I strongly disagree with what I believe is a false narrative at many progressive-oriented websites. I hesitate to offer further explanation because of fear of deletion of my comments. Message received. Don't write too much truth.
      Sputnik, how many times do you want to repeat the narrative when informed people have long understood that the CM strike was a charade.
      This strike without any consequential damage gave Russia the reason to close the Syrian air space and go ahead with annihilating the terrorists.
      The NYT has already published an op ed. announcing the withdrawal of the coalition from the Syrian war. They sell it as a new Afghanistan like mujaheddin operation but that's only to reassure their own public.
