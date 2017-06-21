Register
20:25 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the memorial plaque unveiling ceremony during a trilateral heads of state meeting between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel in Thessaloniki, Greece June 15, 2017.

    Netanyahu's 'Honor': Work Starts on First New West Bank Settlements in 25 Years

    © REUTERS/ Alexandros Avramidis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    19131

    Israel has begun constructing the first new settlement in the occupied West Bank in 25 years, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deeming it an "honor" to build the outposts – despite the new tract being completely contrary to international law.

    "After decades, I have the honor to be the first Prime Minister to build a settlement in Judea and Samaria [the occupied West Bank's Biblical name] — there was not and will never be as good a government for the settlements as ours," Netanyahu bragged.

    The construction marks the first entirely new settlement in the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem since 1992, and is intended to house residents of the West Bank outpost of Amona, demolished by the Israeli military in February.

    The settlements in Amona were built on private Palestinian land, and the Israeli High Court ruled them illegal — Netanyahu's government faced losing a sizeable Jewish population in the occupied territories, and rather than readmit affected individuals to Israel, the administration opted to construct an entirely new living space.

    The plan to construct the settlement in Emek Shilo — close to the city of Ramallah — was widely condemned, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing "disappointment and alarm" at the prospect. 

    A young Palestinian protestor poses for a photo during clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against Jewish settlements in village of al-Mughayyir, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, on March 24, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ABBAS MOMANI
    A young Palestinian protestor poses for a photo during clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against Jewish settlements in village of al-Mughayyir, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, on March 24, 2017

    Israeli NGO Peace Now said the proposed development was "strategic for the fragmentation of the West Bank," as it would create an unbroken array of settlements stretching from the Green Line to the Jordan Valley, in turn "[undermining] the possibility of creating a viable Palestinian state."

    The move is particularly shocking given the "Oslo Accords" — inked in 1993 by then-Israel premier Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization Chair Yasser Arafat — put an effective halt on the building of new settlements. The government of Israel has often pointed to its adherence to this injunction as a demonstration of dedication to achieving an equitable peace with Palestine.  

    The new endeavor makes a mockery of such claims — and in any event, ever since the Accords' signing, expansion of existing settlements has continued apace. At the time, roughly 200,000 Israeli settlers illegally resided in the region — as of June 2017, that figure has leaped to over 700,000.

    Moreover, in the year between March 2016 and April 2017, the Israeli Central Bureau of reported a stark increase in construction efforts in the settlements, with new building initiatives increasing 70 percent year-on-year — in all, construction began on 2,758 housing units compared to 1,619 the calendar year prior. Conversely, the data shows during the same period, there was a decrease of 2.65 percent in new home construction projects within the state of Israel proper.

    "Instead of working to solve the Israeli housing crisis, the government prioritizes a radical minority living beyond the boundaries of the state. The highest price to be paid for the sharp increase in construction starts beyond the Green Line is a political price, as such construction continues to distance us from the only way to end the Israeli/Palestinian conflict — a two state solution," Peace Now said in a statement.

    The settlements' origins date back to the 1967 Six-Day War, in which Israel captured the West Bank. Prior, no Israeli citizens had lived in the territory for around two decades. In 1968, small groups of Israeli Jews began settling the territory, citing its proximity to the Tomb of the Patriarchs, one of the holiest sites in Judaism. The UN has repeatedly called the settlements illegal, and called for their end. 

    A platoon of Israeli armoured cars is seen moving through the southern Sinai, Egypt, during Israel's invasion of the Sinai in the six day war of Israel, June 7, 1967
    © AP Photo/
    UN Human Rights Commissioner Slams Israeli Occupation 50 Years After Six Day War

    Nonetheless, Israel maintains the city of Jerusalem is its "eternal and indivisible" capital — a claim no country officially recognizes as of 2017, although US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said it is "a matter of time" before the American embassy is moved there from Tel Aviv.

    Such a move would be problematic for two-state solution advocates, who view the eastern part of the city as Palestine's future capital — and while Israel tends to speak of East Jerusalem and the West Bank as two separate entities, the Palestinians regard them as a single, occupied entity.

    One oft-mooted solution to the quandary are "land swaps" — the largest Jewish settlements, near the boundary with Israel, would formally become Israeli territory, and Israel would turn over an equal amount of its land to Palestinians in exchange. In addition, settlements deep in the West Bank would be disbanded. Given the latest developments in the ongoing saga, such an eventuality seems less likely than ever.

    Related:

    UN Slams Israeli Settlements as Main Cause of Palestinian Suffering
    MEPs Slam Israel Over 'Illegal' Settlements, Condemn Violence
    Israel 'Surprised' by Trump Administration's Demand to Limit Settlements
    Promised Land: Israel to Build More Settlements in the Teeth of Trump, UN
    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict, settlement expansion, Palestinian peace process, occupation, peace process, settlements, Six-Day War, Peace Now NGO, Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestine, Israel, West Bank
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok