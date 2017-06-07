Register
01:46 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A platoon of Israeli armoured cars is seen moving through the southern Sinai, Egypt, during Israel's invasion of the Sinai in the six day war of Israel, June 7, 1967

    UN Human Rights Commissioner Slams Israeli Occupation 50 Years After Six Day War

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 5620

    The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday condemned Israel’s 50-year control over the West Bank, saying that it has “denied the Palestinians many of their most fundamental freedoms.”

    The people of Palestine "deserve freedom, as all peoples do," Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said in a statement to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Six Day War. “They deserve to bring up their children safe in their homes, on their land, exercising their rights in their state, free from this long and bitter occupation."

    Al-Hussein added that "Israelis also deserve freedom — a different sort of freedom, for they have long had their state, but they too have suffered grievously … The Israeli people have long endured unlawful attacks against their own civilian population, attacks which are often vicious, in clear violation of international humanitarian law, and also worthy of condemnation. Israelis too need to be free from this violence, from any existential threat posed to them." 

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, March 4, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Majdi Mohammed
    Palestinian President Stresses Key for Peace Lies in Israel Ending Occupation

    Formerly Jordan’s representative to the UN, Al-Hussein wrote about the sights and sounds of war he experienced as a child near his family’s home in the capital city of Amman, which was close to the large Palestinian refugee camp al-Baqa’a.

    He also talked about visiting important sites related to the Holocaust, and said that while that atrocity isn’t analogous to the displacement of Palestinians, "it is also undeniable that today, the Palestinian people mark a half-century of deep suffering under an occupation imposed by military force. An occupation which has denied the Palestinians many of their most fundamental freedoms, and has often been brutal in the way it has been realized; an occupation whose violations of international law have been systematic, and have been condemned time and again by virtually all States."

    The Six-Day War began in 1967 when, out of fear of being attacked by Jordan, Egypt and Syria, Israel took control of the Gaza Strip, Golan Heights, East Jerusalem, the Sinai Peninsula and the West Bank, returning Sinai to Egypt in 1979 after signing a peace treaty.

    Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Ahmad Gharabli
    Promised Land: Israel Defying Trump, UN by Building New Settlements

    Elements both within and outside of Israel consider the ongoing control of Gaza as an illegal occupation, though Tel Aviv denies this. According to Zeid, "The end of the occupation must now be brought about, and soon. Maintain the occupation, and for both peoples there will only be a prolongation of immense pain … the weeping by loved ones for loved ones, the prayers, the curses, the hatreds and vengeance, the impossibility of a secure life for all. This can be ended."

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for the establishment of a Palestinian state, criticizing Israel’s continued occupation of the West Bank.

    "This occupation has imposed a heavy humanitarian and development burden on the Palestinian people,” he wrote. “It has fuelled recurring cycles of violence and retribution.  Its perpetuation is sending an unmistakable message to generations of Palestinians that their dream of statehood is destined to remain just that, a dream; and to Israelis that their desire for peace, security and regional recognition remains unattainable."

    Related:

    More Than 10,000 Police, Heavy Equipment to Secure Trump’s Israel Visit
    India Calls for Early Resumption of Israel-Palestine Talks
    Israel Provided Intelligence Trump Shared With Russian Officials - Reports
    Israel Navy Updates Fleet With Advanced Radar System
    The Signs of a Coming Detente Between Israel and the Arab World
    Tags:
    State of Palestine, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, UN Human Rights Committee, Antonio Guterres, Zeid Raad al-Hussein, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok