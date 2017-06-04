Moving US Embassy to Jerusalem Matter of Time - US Envoy to UN

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Likely to Abandon Jerusalem Embassy Move Despite Campaign Pledges

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has not changed his position regarding the issue of moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and this issue is a matter of time, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told CNN broadcaster in an interview on Sunday.

On June 1, Trump signed a waiver to keep the US diplomatic mission in Israel in Tel Aviv for at least six months instead of moving it to Jerusalem, despite his election campaign promises to make the move when elected into office.

"I think that he [Trump] knows that it could be very much a part of the peace process. And so I think that what he did want to do is make sure that he wasn't interrupting the negotiations that are happening with the peace process. I think that they feel like it's moving forward in a constructive way, and he didn't want this to get in the way. He hasn't changed his position on moving the embassy. It is all about time," Haley said.

Earlier this week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hope that the decision by the United States to waive the relocation of the its embassy to Jerusalem would contribute to settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 mandated that the US mission be relocated from Tel Aviv no later than May 31, 1999, but every president since Bill Clinton has signed a presidential waiver every six months to avoid moving the embassy. During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to move US embassy to Jerusalem, thus recognizing the occupied East Jerusalem as a part of Israel.

Israel declared Jerusalem its capital in 1949, but the United Nations recognizes East Jerusalem, including the Old City, as part of Palestine. Israel recaptured East Jerusalem in 1967, which is not recognized by a number of nations. Palestine seeks to establish East Jerusalem as its own independent state's capital.