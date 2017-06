WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A US F-15 jet shot down a pro-Syrian government drone near al-Tanf on Monday, US media reported.

The Iranian-made drone was armed and posed a threat to US forces in the area, CNN reported on Tuesday.

On June 18, a US jet shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber near the city of Tabqa. The US-led coalition said the Syrian aircraft attacked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions, adding that the coalition downed the Syrian jet as part of "collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces."