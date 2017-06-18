Register
    Pilots onboard of the US Marine fighter jet aircrafthave flown missions into both Iraq and Syria, part of the over 6,800 airstrikes carried out since August 2014.

    US-Led Coalition Confirms Downing Syrian Plane

    © AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic
    Middle East
    The US-led anti-terrorist coalition confirmed downing the Syrian government forces aircraft.

    Syrian Air Forces resume flights from Ash Sha'irat air base
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US-Led Coalition Shoots Down Syrian Army Aircraft
    The US-led international anti-terrorist coalition confirmed bringing down the Syrian government forces aircraft earlier, adding that the plane had been bombing US-backed opposition forces' troops.

    The coalition claims that it prevented the Syrian forces from advancing to the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) south of Tabqah by shooting down the aircraft.

    "At 6:43 p.m., a Syrian regime SU-22 dropped bombs near SDF fighters south of Tabqah and, in accordance with rules of engagement and in collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces, was immediately shot down by a U.S. F/A-18E Super Hornet," the statement read.

    The Coalition headquarters said it contacted Russian representatives to de-escalate the situation after the attack.

    Syrian Arab Army announced earlier that the US-led coalition had brought down its aircraft in southern Raqqa countryside.

    “Our aircraft was downed at lunch time today near the [Syrian] city of Raqqa, when it was fulfilling its mission against Daesh,” the ministry said in a statement.

    The ministry noted that the coalition’s “actions are aimed at halting the Syrian army and its allies in the fight against terrorism, whereas our army and allies make great progress.”

