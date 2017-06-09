US Praises Russian Efforts to Settle Situation After Coalition's al-Tanf Strikes

© AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News Russian MoD Accuses US Coalition of Bombing Syrian Army, Conspiring With Daesh Leaders

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On June 8, the US-led coalition bombed pro-Damascus forces near al-Tanf in the area of a deconfliction zone following an alleged attack by a combat drone resulting in no coalition forces' casualties. This was the third attack by the coalition on Damascus' allies in the area. The coalition targeted a drone and trucks with weapons.

Earlier today, the Russian Defense Ministry slammed the move, saying that it seems that the US-led coalition is more interested in bombing the Syrian army instead of fighting terrorists. It also accused the coalition and Syrian rebels it supports of "conspiring" with Daesh leaders by letting them leave encirlement and move to other areas.

"Russia has been very helpful, and I think the calm that we see today is largely due to their efforts," Davis told reporters.

"There have been multiple contacts with our Russian military contacts, both between the…line and at senior military levels."

Davis said Russia has assisted in passing messages to the pro-Syrian government forces.

"We hope that continues," he added.

On June 6, the Pentagon announced the coalition conducted a new strike on pro-Syrian government forces as they entered the de-confliction zone with Russia and posed threat to its personnel. The force comprised of a tank, artillery, anti-aircraft weapons, armed technical vehicles and more than 60 soldiers. A Syrian source told Sputnik on Tuesday that at least two Syrian servicemen were killed and more than 15 injured as a result of the coalition attack.

The United States and Russia signed the bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure their flight safety during combat missions over Syria.