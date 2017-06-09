US Coalition Bombs Syrian Army, Enhances Terrorists in Palmyra - Russian MoD

The Russian General Staff said that the US-led coalition only hinders the Syrian army's advance against Daesh terrorists by conducting strikes on pro-Damascus forces near al-Tanf in southern Syria.

On June 8, the US-led coalition bombed pro-Damascus forces near al-Tanf in the area of a deconfliction zone following an alleged attack by a combat drone resulting in no coalition forces' casualties. This was the third attack by the coalition on Damascus' allies in the area. The coalition targeted a drone and trucks with weapons.

"We see that coalition's actions only prevents the government forces from defeating Daesh terrorists," chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said.

According to him, Russian military sees no significant results of the coalition's fight against terrorism and called it on to focus on counterterror fight instead of bombing the Syrian army. The Russian General Staff urged the coalition to avoid striking Syrian army's positions in the future.

"While declaring its aim as the fight against international terrorism, the coalition carries out strikes against Syrian troops, lets Daesh militants out of encirclement areas, thus, strengthening terrorist units near Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor."

The Russian General Staff said that the Syrian army's advance in the south of the country was countered by the coalition's aviation which violates sovereign right of Syria to guard the country's borders.

Rudskoy said that claims of the Syrian army's alleged threat to US bases and Syrian rebels' training camps are "absurd."

He said it seems that Washinghton used the fight against terrorism as a pretext to hinder the advance of the Syrian government troops.

On May 18, the US-led coalition struck pro-Assad fighters near the town of al-Tanf in the area of an established deconfliction zone with Russia. The coalition strikes occurred near al-Tanf, where US' and British special operations forces have been training Syrian rebel fighters near the border with Iraq and Jordan. Russia slammed the move as a violation of international law.

On June 6, the Pentagon announced the coalition conducted a new strike on pro-Syrian government forces as they entered the de-confliction zone with Russia and posed threat to its personnel. The force comprised of a tank, artillery, anti-aircraft weapons, armed technical vehicles and more than 60 soldiers. A Syrian source told Sputnik on Tuesday that at least two Syrian servicemen were killed and more than 15 injured as a result of the coalition attack.

The United States and Russia signed the bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure their flight safety during combat missions over Syria.