US Military Admits Coalition Strike on Pro-Syrian Forces Resulted in Casualties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition strike against pro-Syrian government forces in the area of At Tanf resulted in casualties, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Following several warnings via the de-confliction line, the Coalition conducted strikes on manned Pro-Regime vehicles which presented a threat to Coalition and partner forces, resulting in casualties," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the coalition was not aware of the specific ethnic composition of the force that was struck.
A Syrian source told Sputnik on Tuesday that at least two Syrian servicemen were killed and more than 15 injured as a result of the coalition attack.
