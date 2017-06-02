Register
18:45 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital in Khan Shaykhun in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack.

    Putin Says Russia Defends Syrian Statehood, Not Assad

    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (146)
    0 24 0 0

    Russia is not so much defending Syrian President Bashar Assad through its actions in Syria, but rather the Syrian statehood, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Grigory Dukor
    Putin on Allegations of Russia's Interference in US Election: 'Just Stop'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Putin said commenting on allegations of Syrian President Bashar Assad's army using chemical weapons in the Idlib province that "there is no proof at all."

    When asked about the footages of the Khan Sheikhun alleged chemical weapons attack, Putin said that Assad did not use chemical weapons and the "provocation" was done to accuse him.

    He added that Russian special services obtained information that other chemical attacks had been planned in Syria, including on Damascus' outskirts, however, apparently terrorists didn't do it because Moscow made the data public.

    "What has been President Assad accused of lately? We know about accusation of the use of chemical weapons. There is no proof whatsoever. Haven't we proposed, right after it [the incident with alleged use of chemical weapons in Idlib] happened, to carry out inspection right at the airfield from which the planes with chemical weapons allegedly were taking off? And… if such use took place, it means they were loading the ammunition with chemical weapons, and modern analyzers, control devices would have definitely found traces of chemical weapons on that plane and at that airfield," Putin said, adding that the Western countries rejected Russia’s proposal.

    The proposal to inspect the site of the strike was also declined upon claims that it is too dangerous, Putin reminded.

    He added that it is confirmed that Damascus has destroyed chemical weapons it had possessed. He said that it is well known that terrorists in Syria possess chemical weapons.

    "Yes, Assad made some mistakes, but those who accuse him, are they angels?" Putin said. He added that the situation in Syria would have been different without foreign interference.

    Syrian President Bashar Assad
    © AFP 2017/ HO/SANA
    Assad to Sputnik: Idlib Chemical Incident 'False Flag Play' to Justify US Airbase Strike
    "We are not so much defending president Assad as we are the Syrian statehood … Yes, everyone is probably at fault there, but let us not forget that there would not be such situation, such civil war which we are witnessing now if it were not for the active interference from the outside," Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    The situation similar to what happened in Libya, Somalia or Afghanistan should not repeat in Syria, Putin said.

    "We do not want for a situation, comparable to [the one in] Libya or Somalia, to occur on the territory of Syria. Or the one similar to Afghanistan, where NATO has been present for many years, but the situation has not changed."

    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces claimed that 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a suspected chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun, blaming the Syrian government. Damascus vehemently rejected the accusations and said militants and their allies were responsible.

     

    Early April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib, which Washington blames on the Syrian government. Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

    Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reminded the Trump administration that all chemical weapons had been taken out of Syria in mid-2014 with the help of the previous administration of ex-president Barack Obama.

    Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik that Western states are blocking attempts to investigate the Idlib chemical incident because in the event of a probe it will be established that the "attack" was a false flag and lie.

    SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (146)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok