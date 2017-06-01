NATO Mission in Afghanistan Surveys Damage at Kabul Blast Site - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, a powerful blast hit the Afghan capital city of Kabul, killing at least 90 people and leaving almost 400 more injured. The Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

© REUTERS/ Mohammad Ismail Kabul Attack Strengthens NATO Commitment to Afghan Partners - Resolute Support

"After a deadly terrorist attack on innocent civilians…General John Nicholson, commander of Resolute Support, visited the blast site to survey the damage and support emergency responders," the release said.

Nicholson met with German Embassy Charge d'Affairs Ulrich Ernst, NATO Senior Civilian Representative Cornelius Zimmerman and Resolute Support Chief of Staff Jurgen Weigt at the German Embassy, one of the locations most affected by the attack, according to CENTCOM.

"Once again we stand shoulder by shoulder with our Afghan partners and grieve for our losses," Weigt said. "These helping hands stand for the strength of this so proud country, which will not lose ground facing this ruthless enemy."

Afghanistan is suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the IS and the Taliban Islamist group, banned in Russia. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

