German Embassy Staff Injured, Afghan Guard Killed in Kabul Blast

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The statement adds that Gabriel had set up a crisis center in the ministry to monitor the situation.

"Employees of the embassy were also wounded in the explosion. Currently, all employees are safe. The Afghan employee who provided security for the embassy has died. We express our sincere condolences to his relatives," Gabriel said as quoted in a statement.

#Afghanistan: Massive car explosion on the gate of the Germaan mission in #Kabul. 64 deaths are reported pic.twitter.com/su31VJ2adD — Dr. Nabeel Alvi (@RphNabeel) 31 мая 2017 г.

​Up to 80 people were killed in an explosion and 350 wounded in the Afghan capital of Kabul as the number of casualties continues to rise, local media quoted the Ministry of Public Health as saying Wednesday. The blast rocked Kabul city adding that a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives close to the Zanbaq square in the diplomatic quarter of the city.