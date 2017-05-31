Terrorists Used Some 1.5 Tonnes of Explosives in Kabul Attack - Reports

KABUL (Sputnik) — A powerful blast that rocked Kabul caused damage to numerous buildings, including the French and German embassies. Media reported that the Afghan Health Ministry put the death toll at up to 90 people, while some 380 people were injured.

According to the TOLO News TV channel, the terrorist was blown up when the security checkpoint personnel did not allow him to drive on the street leading to the government area.

According to the preliminary data by the state’s Interior Ministry the explosive device had been placed in a vehicle used to transport water. Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Following the attack, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a meeting of the National Security Council, which instructed law enforcement authorities to conduct a full investigation into the attack and bring details to the attention of the citizens.