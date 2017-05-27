Russian MoD Releases Footage of Strikes Targeting Daesh Militants Fleeing Raqqa

The terrorists were eliminated by Russian airstrikes while fleeing from Syria's Raqqa for Palmyra, according to a source in the Russian Defense Ministry. The source revealed that the convoy of 39 pick-up trucks armed with large-caliber machine-guns was heading out of the city.

"Russian unmanned aerial vehicles have been deployed around the clock over terrorists' possible escape routes. Russian combat aircraft, special forces units also take part in preventing attempts by Daesh terrorists to leave Raqqa for Palmyra," the source stressed.

The US-led coalition also reported on Friday it had conducted nine airstrikes on Daesh militants in Raqqa, destroying six fighting positions, three vehicles, a tactical vehicle, and a mortar system.

The Syrian conflict has been raging since 2011 with its government troops fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups. The Kurdish-led SDF launched the Wrath of Euphrates operation in November 2016 aimed at the liberation of Raqqa city from terrorists.